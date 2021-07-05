AGO to part ways with rifler 'reatz'

The six-month run of Pawel “reatz” Janczak as rifler for AGO’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team has come to an end after his contract was not renewed.

In January, “reatz” was acquired by AGO from Illuminar. He helped the team to second-place finishes at the Snow Sweet Snow #2 European online event in March and at ESEA Premier Europe last month. But the team failed to qualify for ESL Pro League Season 14.

Eryk “leman” Koceba is now expected to take over reatz’s role after the two players shared rifler duties in recent events. The team’s main roster has included leman since September of last year.

AGO currently is participating in the Pinnacle Cup II online event that runs through July 16. AGO has an 0-2 record after getting swept 2-0 by Poney on Sunday.

--Field Level Media