FURIA Esports win Group A in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Yuri ‘yuurih’ Santos recorded match-highs of 76 kills and a plus-28 kill differential on Sunday to help FURIA Esports defeat Chaos Esports Club to win Group A and advance to the upper-bracket playoffs of the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event.

Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato had a plus-21 differential while adding 62 kills for FURIA (3-0) in the 2-1 victory. Vinicius ‘VINI’ Figueiredo had 66 kills but owned just a plus-8 differential.

Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach had 63 kills and Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina added 62 for Chaos (1-2).

FURIA posted a 16-11 win on Inferno before Chaos notched a 19-17 overtime win on Nuke to even the match. FURIA then rolled to a 16-8 win on Overpass to complete the victory.

FURIA next plays on June 11 in the playoffs. Chaos missed the playoffs due to Sunday’s loss. Team Liquid and MIBR will participate in the lower-bracket portion of the playoffs with scheduled matches on June 12.

Group B plays begin on Monday with Evil Geniuses facing Cloud 9. Gen.G Esports and 100 Thieves square off on Tuesday.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which kicked off Tuesday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started Tuesday and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17

T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25

Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even

T1. Cloud9, 0-0, even

T1. Evil Geniuses, 0-0, even

T1. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even

—Field Level Media