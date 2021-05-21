G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas advance in Flashpoint Season 3

G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas moved to within one win of the upper bracket final Thursday at Counter-Strike Global Offensive’s Flashpoint Season 3.

G2 Esports took a 2-1 victory over Heroic, while Ninjas in Pyjamas swept past FunPlus Phoenix.

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac each boasted plus-26 kill/death differentials. “NiKo” led the way with 71 kills for G2, which won the first map 16-11 on Inferno, lost 16-14 on Nuke and won 16-7 on Mirage.

Denmark’s Ismail “refrezh” Ali had 58 kills but only a minus-3 kill/death differential for Heroic, which now faces Complexity in a lower bracket, Round 2 matchup on Friday.

Ninjas in Pyjamas took out FunPlus Phoenix 16-12 on Mirage and 19-17 in overtime on Inferno.

FunPlus Phoenix takes on Team Vitality in the lower bracket on Friday.

Sweden’s Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora led NIP with 50 kills and a plus-9 kill/death differential, while Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic paced FunPlus Phoenix with 54 kills and a plus-12 kill/death differential.

G2 Esports takes on Ninjas in Pyjamas on Sunday in an upper bracket, Round 3 battle.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up is getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. no money, 800 points

10. no money, 700 points

11. no money, 600 points

12. no money, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan, HYENAS: no money, 250 points

--Field Level Media