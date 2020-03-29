Gen. G, MIBR notch wins in Flashpoint event

Gen. G and MIBR recorded victories in Phase 2 Group B play in online Flashpoint competition on Saturday.

Both teams won by 2-0 scores to reach the Upper Bracket Final.

Gen. G defeated Dignitas, prevailing 16-14 on Train and 16-12 on Nuke. MIBR outlasted Orgless as it won 19-17 on Inferno and 16-10 on Overpass.

Gen. G and MIBR will square off in the Group B final on Wednesday. Dignitas and Orgless will face one another the same day in lower-bracket play.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

The second group phase, which involves three groups, is set to run through April 5. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

Group C play kicks off Sunday, when MAD Lions will meet Chaos EC, and FunPlus Phoenix will square off with c0ntact Gaming.

