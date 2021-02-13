NaVi and FaZe advance in BLAST Premier Spring Groups

FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere advanced Friday to the Group C upper bracket final in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021 event.

FaZe made quick work of Team Liquid, recording a 16-11 victory on the Dust II map and then rolling 16-1 on Nuke to reach Saturday’s upper bracket final. All five members of FaZe had double-digit kill-to-death differentials, led by Helvijs “broky” Saukants of Latvia with 39 kills and a plus-16 differential. Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer of Sweden also had a plus-16 differential on 36 kills.

American Michael “Grim” Wince was Team Liquid’s top scorer, with 25 kills and a minus-9 differential.

Natus Vincere had a tougher road to the Group C upper bracket final, but prevailed on the deciding third map (Dust II), 16-6 over MIBR. NVI was led by the dominant Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Ukraine, who scored 70 kills with a remarkable plus-30 differential. Gustavo “yel” Knittel paced the Brazilian team with 51 kills and a plus-seven, as MIBR won the second map of the day (Train) 16-7, after NVI had been victorious on Mirage 16-11.

Saturday, NVI will face FaZe in the upper bracket final, with the winner advancing to the Group C grand final. The loser, meanwhile, will take on the lower-bracket survival match between Liquid and MIBR, trying to take the long way to the grand final.

This is the first phase Global Offensive BLAST Premier Spring competition. The winner of Group C will join Group A winner BIG and Group B winner Complexity Gaming with top seeds in the $150,000 Spring Finals in June. Twelve teams have been split into four double-elimination, best-of-three groups competing for six spots in the Spring Finals, with the bottom six teams falling to the Showdown.

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021 prize pool:

1st-3rd: BIG, Complexity Gaming, TBD -- $25,000

4th-6th: Ninjas in Pyjamas, Evil Geniuses, TBD -- $12,500

7th-9th: Astralis, G2 Esports, TBD -- $7,500

10th-12th: OG, Team Vitality, TBD -- $5,000

--Field Level Media