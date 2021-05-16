Sprout defeats FaZe Clan in Flashpoint Season 3

Sprout rebounded from an opening-map loss to defeat FaZe Clan and stay alive in the lower bracket of Counter-Strike Global Offensive’s Flashpoint Season 3 on Sunday.

FaZe got out to a good start in the Round 1 competition, scoring nine of the final 11 points to win 16-10 on Mirage. But in the second map, Dust II, it was Sprout to come from behind, turning a 10-5 deficit into a 16-14 win.

Sprout then won the match with a 16-10 win on Train.

Helvijs “broky” Saukants of Latvia led Sprout with 63 kills and a plus-11 kill-to-death differential. Josef “faveN” Baumann had 63 kills and a plus-14 differential for the all-German FaZe Clan squad.

The $50,000 double-elimination event runs through May 30. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $17,000 and 1,600 European Regional Major Rankings, with the runner-up getting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Flashpoint Season 3 prize pool and European Regional Major Rankings points:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7. $2,000, 1,000 points

8. $2,000, 900 points

9. no money, 800 points

10. no money, 700 points

11. no money, 600 points

12. no money, 500 points

13-16. OG, Fnatic, FaZe Clan: no money, 250 points

--Field Level Media