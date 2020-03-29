Team Liquid beats 100 Thieves in ESL North America play

Team Liquid handed 100 Thieves its first loss of the event as the North America portion of the ESL Pro League Season 11 continued on Saturday.

Both teams have 2-1 records in the six-team competition.

Team Liquid rallied from deficits in both maps to prevail 19-16 on Vertigo and 16-14 on Mirage.

Team Liquid will face FURIA Esports in Sunday’s match to end Week 1 play.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North America divisions, with each division crowning its own champion.

North America pool play will run through Friday, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The later rounds of the playoffs originally were scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The North America winner will take home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America standings, through Saturday:

1T. Team Liquid, 2-1

1T. 100 Thieves, 2-1

3. Swole Patrol, 1-1

4. FURIA Esports, 0-0

5T. Evil Geniuses, 0-1

5T. MIBR, 0-1

