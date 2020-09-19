Team Liquid holds off Cloud 9 at ESL Pro League: NA event

Team Liquid had to go overtime Friday but was finally able to pull off a 2-1 victory over Cloud 9 and keep pace with the early leaders at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

After splitting a pair of maps, with Cloud 9 winning 16-11 on Dust II and Team Liquid getting revenge 16-7 on Inferno, it moved to Overpass where an epic battle ensued.

Cloud 9 got back into the final map, winning six consecutive rounds to take a 12-11 lead before Team Liquid was able to finally pull even and win in extra time.

Keith “NAF” Markovic led Team Liquid with 65 kills and a plus-14 kill-death ratio. Jake “Stewie2K” Yip had 70 kills and a plus-10 ratio. Josh “oSee” Ohm led Cloud 9 with 67 kills and a plus-12 ratio.

Team Liquid improved to 3-1, even with second-place Evil Geniuses. FURIA Esports is in first place at 4-0.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Thursday:

1. FURIA Esports, 4-0

T2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1

T2. Team Liquid, 3-1

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 2-2

T4. Gen.G Esports, 2-2

6. Cloud9, 1-3

7. 100 Thieves, 1-3

8. Triumph, 0-4

