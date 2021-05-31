Team Liquid wins FURIA rematch to win grand final of cs_summit 8

In a much-anticipated rematch of a thrilling upper-bracket final two days earlier, Team Liquid closed the cs_summit 8 tournament by winning Sunday’s grand final over FURIA Esports.

Liquid won the best-of-five final 3-1 to claim the first-place prize pool of $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. In defeat, FURIA earned $10,000 and 1,500 points as the runners-up.

On Friday, fans were treated to an epic match that saw the first two maps go to overtime, with the third won by Liquid 16-14 after they almost blew a 14-7 lead.

Sunday the two squads battled to a fourth map in a best-of-five. After trailing the first map early, Liquid stunned FURIA with a 22-1 blitz -- a first-map 13-1 finishing run to take Overpass 16-7 and a quick 9-0 lead on Nuke before allowing a point, leading to a 16-11 edge to go up 2-0.

FURIA seemed primed to be swept after falling behind 14-9 on Inferno before an inspiring seven-point surge gave them a 16-14 decision. But Liquid ended all comeback hopes, crushing FURIA 16-5 on Mirage to clinch the title.

American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski topped all scorers with 81 kills while Liquid teammate Keith “NAF” Markovic of Canada posted a match-best plus-27 kills-deaths differential. Brazil’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato led the way for FURIA with 69 kills.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams entered the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams were eliminated.

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points -- Team Liquid

2. $10,000, 1,500 points -- FURIA Esports

3. $7,000, 1,400 points -- EXTREMUM

4. $5,000, 1,300 points - O Plano

5. $4,000, 1,200 points -- Extra Salt

6. $3,000, 1,100 points - paiN Gaming

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

