RED Canids parted ways with Renato “nak” Nakano, the Brazilian organization announced Monday.

The departure of nak from the Counter Strike: Global Offensive team comes on the heels of Lincoln “fnx” Lau also leaving RED Canids.

The 32-year-old nak joined RED Canids after playing with Sharks Esports from August 2017 to July 2019.

RED Canids now consist of Lucas “DeStiNy” Bullo, Gabriel “nython” Lino, Bruno “latto” Rebelatto and coach Ricardo “vaz” de Melo.

