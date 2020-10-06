mousesports release coach Rejin after suspension

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team mousesports released coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen, whom they suspended last month after he admitted to the repeated abuse of a bug in his time with Tricked (2017-19).

“We thank Allan for his services, and while we’re extremely sad to see him leave the team, our firm stand with competitive integrity left us with no other option,” the German organization tweeted Tuesday.

The Esports Integrity Commision earlier suspended him for nearly 20 months.

“As I said previously, I take full responsibility for my actions,” Rejin, 32, said in a statement posted to social media. “And I accept the ban I received (20 months) with no appeal. I wish to serve my ban and come back stronger, I think it is the only ethical and moral thing to do. This also means a goodbye to mousesports, who have been taking good care of me, during my time there. ...

“For now I will take some time to recuperate, and figure out my future. My deepest apologies go to the opponent affected by my mistake. My weak decision may have altered your career, and it is something I can never take back, and I regret the utmost.”

Rejin is among 37 coaches who have faced suspensions ranging from nearly four months to three years for the bug usage. While some organizations have found ways to continue working with their coaches in another role, Rejin will have to find a direction different from mousesports.

The bug allowed coaches of opposing teams to gain an unfair advantage by viewing play from specific map points.

--Field Level Media

