Singularity bench Remoy from roster

Singularity benched Emil “Remoy” Schlichter on their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Danish organization announced Tuesday.

“We knew that something had to be sorted internally within the team after falling short in the ESEA Premier group A with 1-7 score overall, that means we have been auto relegated to ESEA Advanced next season,” Singularity wrote as part of its release. “We are fully focused on making it back into ESEA Premier, and unfortunately then the first step here requires us to make a roster change.”

Remoy, a 23-year-old native of Denmark, said inconsistent playing time hasn’t helped his cause with Singularity. He had a three-week trial period with the organization before officially being signed to the active roster in June 2020.

“I have had it rough while playing in Singularity as players have been sold to the left and right, so I never really found myself during most of my time in Singularity, but I know I have much more unredeemed potential to offer,” Remoy said. “I think the team is heading in the right direction and just need to grind some more, but going forward it will not be with me.

“It has been a great pleasure to play under the Team Singularity banner and I wish them nothing but the best, but my time in CS is not over at all, and I’m therefore open to all offers.”

Singularity’s roster currently consists of Denmark natives Anton “notaN” Pedersen, Oliver “IceBerg” Berg, Sebastian “larsen” Larsen, Danni “smF” Dyg and Remoy (benched).

--Field Level Media