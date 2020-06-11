Team Singularity sign Remoy after trial period

Team Singularity signed Emil “Remoy” Schlichter to the active roster of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The Danish organization announced the move Wednesday following a successful three-week trial period by Remoy.

“I’m happy to have Emil joining the team. He’s been great while being trialed, and I’m happy that we can officially welcome him to the SNG family today,” Team Singularity founder and CEO Atle Stehouwer said. “Emil has a great potential and a focused mindset, it’s easy to see how hungry he’s to climb the ranks with the team, and I’m looking forward to help assist him with the same infrastructure and support as his teammates.”

Remoy, 22, has competed with ex-Maknitude, Absolute Legends, Adaptation and a mixed team known as QueOta in 2020.

“I’m happy to be given this chance and I’m excited to represent Singularity going forward,” Remoy said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to play with the team and showcase our potential, and I’m certainly looking forward to help develop the team’s journey even further.”

Team Singularity’s roster consists of Tobias “TOBIZ” Theo, Daniel “mertz” Mertz, Casper “Celrate” Andersen, Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard, Remoy and Peter “casle” Sorensen (coach).

