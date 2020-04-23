'mithR' to coach Renegades in ESL One: Road to Rio

Former North coach Torbjorn “mithR” Nyborg has joined forces with the Renegades’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team for the upcoming ESL One: Road to Rio event in the Oceania region.

Renegades have been without a coach since the departure of Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy following the StarLadder Berlin Major. The team announced that mithR, 30, will serve as coach for the first Regional Major Ranking event.

MithR was with North for about one year and led them to a first-place finish at Dreamhack Sevilla and the GG.Bet Ice Challenge before being replaced in February by Jimmy “Jumpy” Berndtsson.

The Renegades’ roster consists of Christopher “dexter” Nong, Joshua “INS” Potter, Liam “malta” Schembri, Jordan “Hatz” Bajic, Simon “Sico” Williams and mithR.

The ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania is a four-team, $10,000 online event which is set to take place on May 6-10.

—Field Level Media