ORDER add 'Rickeh'; 'tucks' to debut as coach

ORDER signed Ricardo “Rickeh” Mulholland as an official player and added Tyler “tucks” Reilly as their coach, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team announced Thursday.

Rickeh had success with the Renegades in 2016, with several second-place finishes in S-tier competitions. After playing with Complexity in 2019, Rickeh joined ORDER as the fifth man in January. While the 28-year-old veteran transitions to ORDER’s main roster, 19-year-old Jireh “J1rah” Youakim will be filling in as fifth man.

J1rah played with Avant Gaming in 2019 as their in-game leader. He and his team finished fourth in the Oceanic ESL Season 10 Pro League.

At the beginning of February, tucks parted ways with Chiefs Esports Club as they purged their 2019 roster. The 23-year-old will be making his debut as a coach after competing as a player since 2015.

—Field Level Media