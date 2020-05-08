Semifinal pairings set at Road to Rio - Asia

Playoff pairings are set at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia event, with ViCi Gaming facing TYLOO and D13 taking on TIGER in Saturday’s semifinals.

VG completed a 3-0 run through Group A on Friday with a sweep of Beyond Esports, winning 16-8 on Train and 16-10 on Overpass. TIGER (2-1) also qualified for the playoffs out of Group A with a sweep of Lucid Dream, posting identical 16-11 scores on Dust II and Overpass.

In Group B, D13 handed TYLOO their first loss with a 16-13 win on Train and a 16-10 decision on Mirage. D13 and TYLOO both finished with 2-1 records to secure the playoff berths. Mazaalai swept Camel Riders, winning 16-14 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was postponed to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, plus Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

All matches in the single-elimination playoff bracket will be best-of-three. The Asia final is on Sunday.

The Asia champion will receive 230 Pro Tour points and $4,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 115 Pro Tour points and $2,000.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia prize pool (USD, Pro Tour points):

1. $4,000, 230 points — TBD

2. $2,000, 115 points — TBD

3-4. $1,250, 60 points — TBD

5-6. $750, 30 points — Lucid Dream, Mazaalai

7-8. Beyond Esports, Camel Riders

—Field Level Media