TYLOO, TIGER advance to final of Road to Rio - Asia

TYLOO and TIGER won their respective playoff matches on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia event.

TYLOO rebounded after dropping a 16-11 decision on Inferno in the first map to post a 2-1 victory in their semifinal match versus previously unbeaten ViCi Gaming.

TYLOO secured a 16-4 win on Vertigo and 16-9 triumph on Train to set up Sunday’s clash against TIGER.

ViCi Gaming had completed a 3-0 run through Group A before falling to TYLOO, who finished Group B with a 2-1 mark.

TIGER, who had a 2-1 record in Group A, gained their berth in the grand final after notching a 2-0 victory over D13. TIGER posted a 16-7 win on Dust II and a 22-19 triumph on Nuke.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was postponed to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, plus Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

All matches in the single-elimination playoff bracket will be best-of-three. The Asia final is on Sunday.

The Asia champion will receive 230 Pro Tour points and $4,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 115 Pro Tour points and $2,000.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia prize pool (USD, Pro Tour points):

1. $4,000, 230 points — TBD

2. $2,000, 115 points — TBD

3-4. $1,250, 60 points — D13, ViCi Gaming

5-6. $750, 30 points — Lucid Dream, Mazaalai

7-8. Beyond Esports, Camel Riders

