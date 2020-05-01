Na'Vi, pro100 open Road to Rio-CIS play with sweeps

Natus Vincere and pro100 kicked off ESL One: Road to Rio play with sweeps on Friday in Group B of the Commonwealth of Independent States region.

Na’Vi defeated ESPADA and pro100 took care of Virtus.pro with 2-0 wins, while Hard Legion Esports rallied for a 2-1 victory against Syman Gaming.

Na’Vi won 16-7 on Inferno and 19-17 on Nuke. After a 19-17 win on Train, pro100 posted a 16-12 win on Vertigo. Syman Gaming took the lead with a 16-12 decision on Train, but Hard Legion answered with a 19-17 win on Dust II and a 16-12 win on Overpass.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions scheduled to kick off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

The groups will play on alternating days through May 10, aside from a total day off on Monday. Group A resumes with three matches on Saturday:

forZE vs. Team Spirit

Gambit Youngsters vs. Team Unique

Winstrike Team vs. Nemiga Gaming

ESL One: Road to Rio-Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Winstrike Team, 1-0, +25

T1. Team Spirit, 1-0, +15

T1. Nemiga Gaming, 1-0, +12

T4. forZe, 0-1, -12

T4. Gambit Youngsters, 0-1, -15

T4. Team Unique, 0-1, -25

Group B

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, +11

T1. Pro100, 1-0, +6

T1. Hard Legion Esports, 1-0, +2

T4. Syman Gaming, 0-1, -2

T4. ESPADA, 0-1, -11

T4. Virtus.pro, 0-1, -6

—Field Level Media