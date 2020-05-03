pro100 remain undefeated at Road to Rio - CIS

pro100 remained unbeaten on Sunday in group play of the ESL One: Road To Rio — Commonwealth of Independent States region.

The leader of Group B, pro 100 (2-0) swept Hard Legion Esports (1-1) by winning 16-13 on Nuke and 16-8 on Inferno.

Virtus.pro and Syman Gaming both moved to 1-1 in Group B with their victories on Sunday.

Virtus.pro swept Natus Vincere (1-1), 16-13 on Inferno and 16-14 on Train.

Against Syman Gaming, ESPADA (0-2) won the first map, 16-12 on Inferno, then fell 19-15 on Mirage and 16-6 on Overpass.

The groups will play on alternating days through May 10, aside from a total day off on Monday. Group A resumes with three matches on Tuesday:

—forZe vs. Winstrike Team

—Team Spirit vs. Team Unique

—Nemiga Gaming vs. Gambit Youngsters

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions scheduled to kick off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

ESL One: Road to Rio-Commonwealth of Independent States standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Winstrike Team, 2-0, +28

T1. Team Spirit, 2-0, +25

T3. Nemiga Gaming, 1-1, +9

T3. Gambit Youngsters, 1-1, +4

T5. forZe, 0-2, -22

T5. Team Unique, 0-2, -44

Group B

1. pro 100, 2-0, +17

T2. Syman Gaming, 1-1, +8

T2. Natus Vincere, 1-1, +6

T2. Virtus.pro, 1-1, -1

T2. Hard Legion Esports, 1-1, -9

6. ESPADA, 0-2, -21

—Field Level Media