Team Spirit reach Road to Rio - CIS grand final

Team Spirit continued their unbeaten run at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event, beating Virtus.pro 2-1 Friday to reach the grand final.

Spirit, who earned an automatic semifinal berth with a 5-0 run through Group A, will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Winstrike Team and Hard Legion Esports.

The best-of-three grand final is Sunday.

Spirit opened Friday’s action with a 16-13 win over Inferno, the only competitive map of the match. After VP answered with a 16-3 win on Mirage, Spirit rolled to victory with a 16-4 decision on Overpass.

Spirit’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov was the MVP of the match with 52 kills, 43 deaths and 12 assists.

VP will compete in Sunday’s third-place match against the Winstrike-Hard Legion loser.

Saturday’s schedule also includes the fifth-place match between Nemiga Gaming and Syman Gaming.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

Prize pool ($USD, Qualifying points, Pro Tour points):

1st: $15,000, 1,600, 350

2nd: $10,000, 1,500, 200

3rd: $6,000, 1,400, 140

4th: $5,000, 1,300, 110

5th: $4,500, 1,200, 80

6th: $3,500, 1,100, 60

7th-8th: $2,000, 950, 45 — Gambit Youngsters and Natus Vincere

9th-10th: $1,000, 750, 25 — forZe and ESPADA

11th-12th: No prize money, 550, no Pro Tour points — Team Unique, pro100

—Field Level Media