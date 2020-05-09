Team Spirit seize semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team on Saturday to finish undefeated in Group A play in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Team Spirit (5-0), who received a bye and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, dispatched Winstrike Team (3-2) after recording a 16-7 win on Nuke and 16-14 victory on Mirage.

Despite the loss, Winstrike Team joined Nemiga Gaming (3-2) in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Nemiga Gaming will contest their match against a yet-to-be determined Group B representative on Wednesday, while Winstrike Team will do the same on Thursday.

Nemiga Gaming dispatched Team Unique (0-5) after posting a 16-8 triumph on Vertigo and 22-19 win on Dust II.

In other action Saturday, Gambit Youngsters (2-3) pulled into a tie for fourth place with forZe (2-3) after recording a 2-1 victory over the latter. Gambit Youngsters sandwiched a 16-11 win on Overpass and 16-9 triumph on Train around a 19-17 setback on Inferno.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000.

All five teams have a 2-2 record in Group B, which concludes with three matches on Sunday:

Hard Legion Esports vs. Natus Vincere

ESPADA vs. Virtus.pro

pro100 vs. Syman Gaming

ESL One: Road to Rio - CIS standings through Saturday, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. Team Spirit, 5-0, +64

T2. Nemiga Gaming, 3-2, +24

T2. Winstrike Team, 3-2, +17

T4. Gambit Youngsters, 2-3, -9

T4. forZe, 2-3, -10

6. Team Unique, 0-5, -86

Group B

T1. Virtus.pro, 2-2, +14

T1. ESPADA, 2-2, +11

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-2, +7

T1. Syman Gaming, 2-2, 0

T1. pro100, 2-2, -6

T1. Hard Legion Esports, 2-2, -26

—Field Level Media