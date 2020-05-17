Astralis jolt G2 Esports in grand final of Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept their third straight opponent on Sunday to win the Grand Final of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe playoffs.

Astralis, who began the run with a 2-0 victory over G2 Esports on Wednesday, defeated the latter club again to win the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

“Feels so good to win a final again,” Astralis wrote on Twitter after their 3-0 win over G2 Esports. Astralis began the best-of-five contest with a one-map advantage as the upper-bracket winning team. They made short work of G2 Esports, posting a 16-6 victory on Nuke and a 16-2 triumph on Vertigo.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz recorded a 108.5 average damage per round and a plus-23 kill-to-death differential on Sunday.

G2 Esports answered their initial setback to Astralis by recording 2-1 wins over Team Heretics, Team Vitality and FaZe Clan to set up the rematch.

Astralis received 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. G2 Esports secured 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500.

In addition to the Grand Final, Sunday also pitted Ninjas in Pyjamas against Heretics in the fifth-place match.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million CS:GO event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America, Oceania and Asia have concluded. Play in the Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States regions wraps up Sunday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe prize pool, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points:

1. $33,000, 1,600 points — Astralis

2. $21,500, 1,500 points — G2 Esports

3. $14,000, 1,400 points — FaZe Clan

4. $10,000, 1,300 points — Team Vitality

5. $7,500, 1,200 points

6. $6,500, 1,100 points

7. $6,000, 1,000 points — GODSENT

8. $5,000, 900 points — North

9. $3,250, 800 points — ENCE

10. $2,500, 700 points — Copenhagen Flames

11. $2,250, 600 points — Movistar Riders

12. $1,500, 500 points — Fnatic

13-14. $1,000, 350 points — Complexity Gaming, mousesports

15-16. no prize money, 150 points — c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas

—Field Level Media