Heretics, G2, FaZe Clan win openers in Road to Rio - Europe

Team Heretics posted a win in Group A, and G2 Esports and FaZe Clan were also victorious to begin Group B play in ESL One: Road to Rio — Europe action on Thursday.

Team Heretics recorded a 2-1 victory over Dignitas in the lone contest in Group A on Thursday.

G2 Esports swept GODSENT, and FaZe Clan secured a 2-1 win over North in Group B play.

ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff’s lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus an as-yet-unannounced share of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points and 1,500 RMR points.

On Thursday, Heretics answered a 16-14 loss on Dust II to Dignitas by posting a 16-12 win on Inferno and 16-14 triumph on Nuke.

Dignitas will attempt to rebound on Friday when they face Ninjas in Pyjamas in the lone match in Group A.

G2 Esports swept GODSENT by securing a 16-12 win on Dust II and 16-6 victory on Vertigo.

FaZe Clan outlasted North by sandwiching 16-11 triumphs on Overpass and Nuke, respectively, around a 16-13 setback on Inferno.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Astralis, 1-0, +14

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-0, +14

T1. ENCE, 1-0, +5

T1. Team Heretics, 1-0, +4

T5. Fnatic, 0-1, -5

T5. Dignitas, 0-1, -4

T5. Complexity Gaming, 0-1, -14

T5. Team Vitality, 0-1, -14

Group B

T1. G2 Esports, 1-0, +14

T1. FaZe Clan, 1-0, +7

T3. mousesports, 0-0, even

T3. c0ntact Gaming, 0-0, even

T3. Movistar Riders, 0-0, even

T3. Copenhagen Flames, 0-0, even

T7. North, 0-1, -7

T7. GODSENT, 0-1, -14

