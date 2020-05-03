Standings tighten in Road to Rio - Europe

The middle of the Group B standings of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe tournament tightened up on Sunday, as mousesports and Copenhagen Flames each won to close out Week 2.

As a result, the four teams (mousesports beat G2 Esports and CPHF topped Movistar Riders) are within a game of each other, at either 3-2 or 2-3.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff’s lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500.

On Sunday, CPHF (3-2) swept past Riders (2-3), though the game was far from a runaway. CPHF won 16-14 on Inferno to open the match, then took Overpass 16-12 to close it out.

Mousesports (2-3) avoided falling to within a half-game of the Group B basement while at the same time keeping G2 (3-2) from within a half-game of first. G2 actually grabbed the early lead with a 16-13 win on Vertigo, but mousesports took Train 16-5 and Dust II 16-14.

Week 3 begins Tuesday with four matches:

Group A

Dignitas vs. Astralis

Team Heretics vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Group B

FaZe Clan vs. GODSENT

c0ntact Gaming vs. North

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and map differential (through Saturday):

Group A

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 4-1, +47

T1. Astralis, 4-1, +41

T3. Team Heretics, 3-2, +18

T3. Team Vitality, 3-2, -2

T5. Fnatic, 2-3, +2

T5. ENCE, 2-3, -27

T7. Dignitas, 1-4, -36

T7. Complexity Gaming, 1-4, -43

Group B

1. FaZe Clan, 4-0, +37

2. GODSENT, 3-1, +12

T3. G2 Esports, 3-2, +20

T3. Copenhagen Flames, 3-2, +18

T5. Movistar Riders, 2-3, -31

T5. mousesports, 2-3, +9

7. North, 1-3, -19

8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-4, -46

