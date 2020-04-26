Furia, Liquid win again in ESL One: Road to Rio - No. America

Furia Esports and Team Liquid recorded their second straight victories in Group B action on Saturday at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event.

Furia Esports posted a 2-0 win over Bad News Bears, and Team Liquid also swept their match with a 2-0 victory over MIBR.

Team Envy secured a 2-0 triumph over Yeah Gaming in Saturday’s other match.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started this week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000.

The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10.

On Saturday, Furia Esports dispatched Bad News Bears after posting a 16-12 win on Inferno and a 16-8 victory on Mirage.

Team Liquid recorded a 16-12 triumph on Dust II and 16-13 win on Inferno to put away MIBR.

Team Envy had a much easier time of it against Yeah Gaming, notching a 16-2 victory on both Mirage and Nuke.

The Group A schedule continues Tuesday with three matches:

—Cloud 9 vs. Evil Geniuses

—Gen.G Esports vs. Orgless

—100 Thieves vs. Triumph

ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Gen.G Esports, 2-0, +29

2. Evil Geniuses, 1-1, -3

3. Triumph, 1-1, -17

4. Cloud9, 1-1, even

5. 100 Thieves, 1-1, +4

6. Orgless, 0-2, -13

Group B

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +27

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0, +9

3. Team Envy, 1-1, +13

4. MIBR, 1-1, +8

5. Bad News Bears, 0-2, -14

6. Yeah Gaming, 0-2, -43

—Field Level Media