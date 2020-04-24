FURIA rally to win Road to Rio - North America opener

FURIA Esports came from behind to beat Team Envy 2-1 on Thursday as Group B action began in the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event.

In the other opening Group B matches, MIBR swept Yeah Gaming 2-0, and Team Liquid edged Bad News Bears 2-1.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and an as-yet-unannounced share of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points.

The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10.

On Thursday, MIBR downed Yeah Gaming 16-5 on Dust II, then closed out the match with a 22-18, double-overtime win on Mirage.

Envy opened with a 22-20, double-overtime decision on Nuke before FURIA claimed Mirage 16-9. The decisive third map, Inferno, went to FURIA by a 16-6 count.

Liquid won Mirage 16-10, but Bad News Bears drew even with a 16-9 victory on Nuke. Liquid then sealed the series with a 16-13 triumph on Overpass.

Action in Group A resumes Friday with three matches:

—Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

—Gen.G Esports vs. Triumph

—Orgless vs. Cloud9

ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, +13

T1. Gen.G Esports, 1-0, +12

T1. Triumph, 1-0, even

T4. Cloud9, 0-1, even

T4. 100 Thieves, 0-1, -12

T4. Orgless, 0-1, -13

Group B

T1. MIBR, 1-0, +15

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, +15

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, +2

T4. Bad News Bears, 0-1, -2

T4. Team Envy, 0-1, -15

T4. Yeah Gaming, 0-1, -15

—Field Level Media