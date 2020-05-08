Renegades charge into Road to Rio - Oceania final

Renegades completed a group-play sweep in the ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Oceania event on Friday (late Thursday night U.S. time), defeating Chiefs Esports Club 2-0.

Renegades (3-0) earned a direct berth into the Sunday championship match.

ORDER (2-1) posted a 2-0 win over Ground Zero Gaming (0-3) in the other Friday match, sealing second place in the group. ORDER will face off with third-place Chiefs (1-2) in a Saturday semifinal, with the winner moving on to oppose Renegades for the title.

The four teams competed in a round robin consisting of best-of-three matches. Both playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America, South America and the Commonwealth of Independent States regions began last month. The Asia and Oceania regions kicked off play Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The Oceania champion will receive $6,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get $3,000.

On Friday, Renegades routed Chiefs 16-3 on Train, then pulled away for a 16-11 win on Mirage. Chris “dexter” Nong led Renegades with a combined 49 kills in the series.

ORDER had little trouble with Ground Zero, prevailing 16-4 on Inferno and 16-8 on Vertigo. Ricky “Rickeh” Mulholland paced ORDER with 49 total kills.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania final group standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

1. Renegades, 3-0, +41

2. ORDER, 2-1, +17

3. Chiefs Esports Club, 1-2, -13

4. Ground Zero Gaming, 0-3, -45

