Renegades, Chiefs win Road to Rio - Oceania openers

Renegades and Chiefs Esports Club rolled to victories Wednesday (late Tuesday night U.S. time) as play began in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania event.

Renegades swept ORDER 2-0, and Chiefs got past Ground Zero Gaming 2-0.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The Oceania event has four teams competing in a round robin consisting of best-of-three matches. The top team from the group advances to finals, with the second- and third-place finishers moving on to a semifinal matchup.

Both playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The Oceania champion will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $6,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 100 Pro Tour points and $3,000.

Renegades opened with a 16-11 win on Train before dumping ORDER 16-12 on Inferno.

Chiefs needed overtime to edge Ground Zero 19-16 on Mirage, then rolled to a 16-7 win on Nuke.

The Thursday matchups:

ORDER vs. Chiefs Esports Club

Renegades vs. Ground Zero Gaming

ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania group standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

T1. Chiefs Esports Club, 1-0, +12

T1. Renegades, 1-0, +9

T3. ORDER, 0-1, -9

T3. Ground Zero Gaming, 0-1, -12

—Field Level Media