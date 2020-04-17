Road to Rio groups revealed

The ESL One: Road to Rio tournament series will kick off Wednesday with competition in North America, Europe and South America.
Play in the CIS, Asia and Oceania regions will follow.
The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One Rio Major, a $2 million tournament set for November.
The teams in North America, Europe, Asia and the CIS are divided into groups for round-robin play, which will be best-of-three matches. In Europe, the top four finishers from each group advance to a double-elimination playoff. In North America and the CIS, the top three move on to a single-elimination playoff. In Asia, the top two on each side will compete in the playoffs.
In South America and Oceania play, which feature just four teams each, the first-place finisher will move to the final with the next two meeting in a semifinal.
The teams and schedule:
April 22-May 10
12 teams. $60,000 prize pool
Group A
100 Thieves
Cloud9
Evil Geniuses
Gen.G
Orgless
Triumph
Group B
Bad News Bears
Team Envy
Team Liquid
Yeah Gaming
April 22-May 17
16 teams, $115,000 prize pool
Group A
Astralis
Complexity
Fnatic Rivalry
Ninjas in Pyjamas
Dignitas
Team Heretics
Team Vitality
Group B
c0ntact Gaming
Copenhagen Flames
FaZe Clan
G2 Esports
mousesports
Movistar Riders
North
April 22-26
Four teams, $10,000 prize pool
BOOM Esports
Isurus Gaming
RED Canids
Tiebreaker winner TBD
April 30-May 17
12 teams, $50,000 prize pool
Group A
forZe
Gambit Youngsters
Nemiga
Team Spirit
Team Unique
Winstrike Team
Group B
Hard Legion Esports
Pro100
Syman Gaming
Virtus.pro
May 6-10
Eight teams, $10,000 prize pool
Group A
Beyond Esports
Lucid Dream
Tiger
ViCi Gaming
Group B
Camel Riders
Mazaalai
May 6-10
4 teams, $10,000 prize pool
Chiefs Esports Club
Ground Zero
Renegades
—Field Level Media