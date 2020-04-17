Road to Rio groups revealed

The ESL One: Road to Rio tournament series will kick off Wednesday with competition in North America, Europe and South America.

Play in the CIS, Asia and Oceania regions will follow.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One Rio Major, a $2 million tournament set for November.

The teams in North America, Europe, Asia and the CIS are divided into groups for round-robin play, which will be best-of-three matches. In Europe, the top four finishers from each group advance to a double-elimination playoff. In North America and the CIS, the top three move on to a single-elimination playoff. In Asia, the top two on each side will compete in the playoffs.

In South America and Oceania play, which feature just four teams each, the first-place finisher will move to the final with the next two meeting in a semifinal.

The teams and schedule:

NORTH AMERICA

April 22-May 10

12 teams. $60,000 prize pool

Group A

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Gen.G

Orgless

Triumph

Group B

Bad News Bears

MIBR

Team Envy

Team Liquid

Yeah Gaming

EUROPE

April 22-May 17

16 teams, $115,000 prize pool

Group A

Astralis

Complexity

ENCE

Fnatic Rivalry

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Dignitas

Team Heretics

Team Vitality

Group B

c0ntact Gaming

Copenhagen Flames

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

GODSENT

mousesports

Movistar Riders

North

SOUTH AMERICA

April 22-26

Four teams, $10,000 prize pool

BOOM Esports

Isurus Gaming

RED Canids

Tiebreaker winner TBD

CIS

April 30-May 17

12 teams, $50,000 prize pool

Group A

forZe

Gambit Youngsters

Nemiga

Team Spirit

Team Unique

Winstrike Team

Group B

ESPADA

Hard Legion Esports

NAVI 1XBET

Pro100

Syman Gaming

Virtus.pro

ASIA

May 6-10

Eight teams, $10,000 prize pool

Group A

Beyond Esports

Lucid Dream

Tiger

ViCi Gaming

Group B

Camel Riders

D13

Mazaalai

OCEANIA

May 6-10

4 teams, $10,000 prize pool

Chiefs Esports Club

Ground Zero

ORDER

Renegades

