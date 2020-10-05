Xyp9x set to return for Astralis

Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth will return to Astralis’ active roster for the BLAST Premier Fall Series in October, the Danish organization announced on Monday.

Xyp9x also announced his return over social media.

“I am back,” Xyp9x wrote on Twitter.

Xyp9x, who is a multi-time Major winner in the world of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, had taken a leave of absence in May as a result of feeling symptoms of stress and burnout.

The 25-year-old has begun practice with Astralis but won’t participate with the club in the upcoming DreamHack Open Fall Regional Major Ranking tournament.

--Field Level Media