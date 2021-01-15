MIBR unveil new CS:GO roster

Four former BOOM Esports players will headline MIBR’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Friday.

MIBR released a video on social media announcing the additions of Brazilians Gustavo “yel” Knittel, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes, Bruno “shz” Martinelli and coach Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci. Countryman Daniel “danoco” Morgado, formerly of Bravos Gaming, rounds out the active roster.

The MIBR CS:GO roster underwent significant change on Sunday with the departures of Epitacio “TACO” de Melo, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato.

The MIBR roster initially had been in flux since the organization made major changes in October. MIBR added Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, Vinicius “v$m” Moreira, Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira and coach Raphael “cogu” Camargo. All four of those individuals were released earlier this month.

--Field Level Media