Swole Patrol roster disbands after just two months

The roster for Swole Patrol’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team has disbanded after spending just over two months together.

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro revealed the news Thursday on Twitter, noting that players “want to move in different directions.”

The recent Swole Patrol roster came together in July. It consisted of Zellsis, Austin “Cooper-” Abadir, Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado, Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor and Gage “Infinite” Green.

ANDROID announced over Twitter on Aug. 7 that he was leaving the roster, citing “so many issues within the first week of practice.” MarKE has since departed the team as well.

Will “dazzLe” Loafman and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev were added to the team in their place.

