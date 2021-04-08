ENCE, SADDYX part ways

ENCE and Tuomas “SADDYX” Louhimaa mutually agreed to go their separate ways, both parties announced Thursday.

SADDYX is now a free agent, and the 20-year-old wasn’t shy about announcing his status on social media.

“I’m officially a free agent now,” the Finland native wrote Thursday on Twitter. “I’m still uncertain about my future but I have many options in my mind. I just need to choose what is the best option for me and what makes me happy. Thanks everyone who has been supporting me in streams and DMs.”

ENCE also announced the decision on social media involving SADDYX, who transferred from SJ Gaming at the start of the calendar year. He also competed with Conquer Gaming and SuperJymy.

ENCE general manager Niklas “Willkey” Ojalainen said the organization couldn’t offer SADDYX a spot in the starting lineup and they “don’t want to be an obstacle on his career moving forward.”

“We hope by freeing him from his contract that he will have an easy time of finding a new team to play with in the future,” Willkey said. “A big ‘thank you’ to Tuomas for being a true professional in some very challenging circumstances.”

