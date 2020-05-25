Salamander bench Aaron in favor of coach flashie

Salamander head coach Viktor “flashie” Tamas Bea has joined the active roster of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team at the expense of Aron “Aaron” Homoki, the Hungarian organization announced.

Salamander cited consistency issues with an inability to fix in-game mistakes as reasons for the removal of Aaron, who has been part of the team since its inception in April 2019.

“Of course we didn’t make the decision without having a solid plan for the future, but for now our best option is to have flashie play for our upcoming games, because he is familiar with how our team works,” Salamander’s Patrik “bodito” Boda told HLTV.org.

“We are trying to be more and more consistent and in order to reach this we need to minimize the mistakes. The fewer mistakes we make, the more consistent we get. While Aaron tried his best, we felt like he couldn’t fix these mistakes in the last 1.5 years, so the best solution was to try something else.”

The 24-year-old flashie played for Salamander for seven months in 2019 before transitioning to a coaching position at the end of the year.

Salamander’s roster consists of Andras “coolio” Fercsak, Kornel “kory” Szedlar, Adam “torzsi” Torzsas, bodito, flashie and Aaron.

—Field Level Media