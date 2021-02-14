AIm steps down as coach of SAW

Ricardo “AIm” Almeida announced over social media on Sunday that he is stepping down as coach of SAW.

AIm wrote on Twitter that he is not putting a timetable on his return.

“Warriors, I’m grateful for all the battles that you helped us face in the last year,” AIm wrote in his post, which was written in Spanish but translated into English by hltv.org. “Together, we achieved something unbelievable. It is with some sadness that I announce that I’ll be leaving gaming for an undetermined period of time.”

AIm has served as the coach of SAW since Dec. 31, 2019.

SAW’s roster consists of Portuguese stars Christopher “MUTiRiS” Fernandes, Ricardo “rmn” Oliveira, Renato “stadodo” Gonçalves and Tiago “JUST” Moura as well as Spaniard Omar “arki” Chakkor.

--Field Level Media