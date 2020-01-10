HellRaisers part ways with 'scoobyxie'

Alexander “scoobyxie” Marynych left HellRaisers and has been replaced on the roster by Ivan “AiyvaN” Semenets, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive organization announced.

Scoobyxie, a 22-year-old Ukrainian, had been with HellRaisers since September 2019 and competed with the team in the ESL Pro League Season 10.

AiyvaN, a 23-year-old also from Ukraine, most recently competed with pro100. He has been a free agent since August 2019 but briefly played with HellRaisers in December in the IEM Katowice 2020 European qualifiers.

The HellRaisers roster:

Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow

Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas

Vadim “Flarich” Karetin

Ivan “AiyvaN” Semenets

Igor “crush” Shevchenko

—Field Level Media