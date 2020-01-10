HellRaisers part ways with 'scoobyxie'

Alexander “scoobyxie” Marynych left HellRaisers and has been replaced on the roster by Ivan “AiyvaN” Semenets, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive organization announced.
Scoobyxie, a 22-year-old Ukrainian, had been with HellRaisers since September 2019 and competed with the team in the ESL Pro League Season 10.
AiyvaN, a 23-year-old also from Ukraine, most recently competed with pro100. He has been a free agent since August 2019 but briefly played with HellRaisers in December in the IEM Katowice 2020 European qualifiers.
The HellRaisers roster:
Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow
Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas
Vadim “Flarich” Karetin
Ivan “AiyvaN” Semenets
Igor “crush” Shevchenko
—Field Level Media