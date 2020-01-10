Esports
January 10, 2020 / 7:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

HellRaisers part ways with 'scoobyxie'

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Alexander “scoobyxie” Marynych left HellRaisers and has been replaced on the roster by Ivan “AiyvaN” Semenets, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive organization announced.

Scoobyxie, a 22-year-old Ukrainian, had been with HellRaisers since September 2019 and competed with the team in the ESL Pro League Season 10.

AiyvaN, a 23-year-old also from Ukraine, most recently competed with pro100. He has been a free agent since August 2019 but briefly played with HellRaisers in December in the IEM Katowice 2020 European qualifiers.

The HellRaisers roster:

Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow

Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas

Vadim “Flarich” Karetin

Ivan “AiyvaN” Semenets

Igor “crush” Shevchenko

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below