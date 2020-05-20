seized returns with Cyber Legacy

Denis “seized” Kostin has returned to the professional CS:GO scene with the Russian team Cyber Legacy, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Russian has been inactive since being put on Vega Squadron’s transfer list last August and parting with the team a month later as the organization took a pause from CS:GO. seized most notably played for Natus Vincere from 2013-17.

Cyber Legacy entered the Dota 2 scene earlier this year, but its CS:GO roster has lost the only two matches it has recorded by HLTV.org.

seized will join Danylo “nat1ve” Bakin, Mikhail “tricky” Krutov and Alexander “glowiing” Matsievich, with former CS:GO competitor and current ESPADA coach Alexey “OverDrive” Birukov reporting that 17-year-old Timur “clax” Sabirov” is set to complete the roster.

—Field Level Media