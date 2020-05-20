Esports
May 20, 2020 / 7:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

seized returns with Cyber Legacy

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Denis “seized” Kostin has returned to the professional CS:GO scene with the Russian team Cyber Legacy, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Russian has been inactive since being put on Vega Squadron’s transfer list last August and parting with the team a month later as the organization took a pause from CS:GO. seized most notably played for Natus Vincere from 2013-17.

Cyber Legacy entered the Dota 2 scene earlier this year, but its CS:GO roster has lost the only two matches it has recorded by HLTV.org.

seized will join Danylo “nat1ve” Bakin, Mikhail “tricky” Krutov and Alexander “glowiing” Matsievich, with former CS:GO competitor and current ESPADA coach Alexey “OverDrive” Birukov reporting that 17-year-old Timur “clax” Sabirov” is set to complete the roster.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below