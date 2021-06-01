Bad News Bears sign Shakezullah

Bad News Bears added Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman to their CS:GO roster to replace Nick “alter” Jackson.

The 23-year-old takes over as the North American team’s in-game leader and will make his debut at the IEM Cologne Play-In event on Sunday.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Bad News Bears,” Shakezullah told HLTV.org. “They have had tremendous success thus far, and I hope we are able to reach new heights together. Practices have been smooth, and we have a ton of work to do before the Cologne Play-In, as well as ESL Pro League. I am ready to get to work though and look forward to what the future will bring.”

Shakezullah departed Triumph last month after a 15-month stint. He previously coached Chaos EC and Ben’s Anime Team and played for Team Singularity.

He joins a Bad News Bears lineup that includes Canadian Jonathan “Jonji” Carey and fellow Americans Peter “ptr” Gurney, Michael “Swisher” Schmid, Gabe “Spongey” Greiner and coach Nathan “madcow” Retterath.

--Field Level Media