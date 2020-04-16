Esports
'supLex' to stand in for Sharks as loan for 'heat' ends

Sharks added Mateus “supLex” Miranda to the roster to replace Olavo “heat” Marcelo, whose loan spell from FURIA Inagame ended.

The 17-year-old heat spent more than three months with the Portuguese organization after replacing Ignacion “meyern” Meyer at the start of 2020.

The roster change comes ahead of Friday’s start to the Campeonato Brasileiro de Counter-Strike (CBCS) Season 3.

In addition to supLex serving as a stand-in, the Sharks’ roster features Raphael “exit” Lacerda, Leonardo “leo_druNky” Oliveira, Jhonatan “jnt” Silva, Luca “Luken” Nadotti and coach Helder “coachi” Sancho.

