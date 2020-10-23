Sharks bench Luken and release supLex

Coming off a second-place finish in CLUTCH Season 3, Sharks benched Luca “Luken” Nadotti and released Mateus “supLex” Miranda.

Luken joined the Brazilian team in August 2019 and improved throughout the season, but not enough to end the Sharks’ series of championship near misses.

While Thursday’s benching leaves room for a return to a starter position, it is not guaranteed.

supLex joined the Sharks in May as a stand-in and was on a six-month contract. It didn’t turn out to be the best match, with his performance not meeting the team’s needs.

The Sharks still have three remaining active players in Raphael “exit” Lacerda, Leonardo “leo_druNky” Oliviera and Jhonatan “jnt” Silva and their coach, Helder “coachi” Sancho.

