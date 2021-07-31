Movistar Riders to part ways with shokz, bench steel

Movistar Riders announced Saturday they have released Kristjan “shokz” Jakobson and are benching in-game leader Lucas “steel” Lopes of Brazil.

shokz, a 23-year-old from Estonia, joined Movistar Riders last summer after a short stint with SMASH Esports.

“Today, we say goodbye to Kristjan ‘shokz’ Jakobson,” the Spanish organization wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all your work and time with us. Good luck in your next projects, we will see each other again.

“We also wanna thank Lucas ‘steelega’ Lopes for everything that we have experienced together. The player will become a substitute of the team until the end of his contract and will be open to listen to offers.”

The contract for the 27-year-old steel expires at the end of the year.

Movistar Riders’ roster also consists of Alejandro “alex” Masanet and Alejandro “mopoz” Fernández-Quejo, who are from Spain, as well as Owen “smooya” Butterfield of the United Kingdom. Spain’s Galder “bladE” Barcena is the team’s coach.

--Field Level Media