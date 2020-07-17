All-female DreamHack Showdown Summer: Europe underway

Team Originem and Galaxy Racer Female advanced to the upper-bracket finals as the $25,000 all-female DreamHack Showdown Summer 2020: Europe event commenced on Friday.

Six teams are competing in the double-elimination Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online tournament. All matches are best-of-three, including Sunday’s grand final. The winning team will take home $10,000.

Originem and Galaxy Racer both received byes into the upper-bracket semifinals.

Originem swept Team DeftFox with a 19-16 win on Overpass and a 16-11 decision on Train. Originem trailed 11-4 at halftime on Overpass before dominating the second half and ultimately winning in overtime. Sweden’s Julia “juliano” Kiran led all players with 48 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential for Originem. Svetlana “f6tal” Shidlovskaia led the all-Russian DeftFox squad with 45 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential.

DeftFox had advanced with a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals against Arcane Wave, winning 16-8 on Train and 16-5 on Dust II.

Galaxy Racer swept Giants Gaming Female, winning 16-8 on Nuke and cruising to a 16-1 win on Inferno. American Klaudia “klaudia” Beczkiewicz led the way for Galaxy Racer with 41 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential. Aida “Aida” Simao of Portugal led Giants with 32 kills.

Giants had advanced with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over SKADIES, sandwiching a 16-11 win on Nuke and a 16-7 win on Overpass around a 16-10 setback on Mirage.

Saturday action begins in the lower bracket, with Giants facing Arcane Wave and DeftFox playing SKADIES. The upper-bracket battle between Originem and Galaxy Racer is also on Saturday.

Prize pool for $25,000 DreamHack Showdown Summer 2020: Europe event:

4. $3,000

5-6. $1,000

