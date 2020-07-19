Originem dominate DreamHack Showdown Summer: Europe

Team Originem completed their perfect run to the championship Sunday at the $25,000 all-female DreamHack Showdown Summer 2020: Europe event.

Originem swept all three of their matches in the six-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, taking home the $10,000 first prize with a 2-0 win against Galaxy Racer Esports Female in Sunday’s grand final.

In a rematch of Saturday’s upper-bracket final, Originem won 16-11 on Overpass and 16-13 on Mirage.

Julia “juliano” Kiran led the way for Originem with 52 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential.

Galaxy Racer advanced to the championship match with a sweep of Team DeftFox, winning 16-13 on Overpass and 16-14 on Vertigo.

Galaxy Racer earned $6,000 for their runner-up finish and DeftFox pocketed $4,000 for third place.

Prize pool for $25,000 DreamHack Showdown Summer 2020: Europe event:

1. $10,000 — Team Originem

2. $6,000 — Galaxy Racer Esports Female

3. $4,000 — Team DeftFox

4. $3,000 — Arcane Wave

5-6. $1,000 — Giants Gaming Female, SKADIES

—Field Level Media