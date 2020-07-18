Team Originem advance at DreamHack Showdown Summer: Europe

Team Originem swept Galaxy Racer Female on Saturday to advance to the grand final at the $25,000 all-female DreamHack Showdown Summer 2020: Europe event.

Team Originem and Galaxy Racer both received byes into the upper-bracket semifinals before advancing again on Friday, with the former sweeping Team DeftFox and the latter doing the same to Giants Gaming Female.

On Saturday, Team Originem continued their good fortune against Galaxy Racer with a 16-14 victory on Inferno and 16-6 win on Train.

Sweden’s Zainab “zAAz” Turkie recorded 43 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential to pace Team Originem, who will await the winner of Sunday’s lower-bracket final pitting Galaxy Racer against Team DeftFox.

Klaudia “klaudia” Beczkiewicz of the United States had 42 kills and a plus-3 kill-death differential for Galaxy Racer in the loss.

Team DeftFox notched a pair of sweeps on Saturday to navigate their way to the lower-bracket final.

Team DeftFox dispatched SKADIES following a 19-16 win on Train and 16-12 victory on Mirage. That triumph fueled the club into a tilt with Arcane Wave, who beat Giants Gaming 2-1 in the other lower-bracket first-round match, sandwiching a 19-17 overtime win on Nuke and 16-4 win on Mirage around a 16-14 loss n Inferno.

In the lower-bracket second-round match, Team DeftFox beat Arcane Wave 16-2 on Overpass and 16-4 on Mirage. Team DeftFox will face Galaxy Racer in the lower-bracket final on Sunday, with the winner advancing to face Team Originem in the grand final later in the day.

Six teams are competing in the double-elimination Counter-Strike: Global Offensive online tournament. All matches are best-of-three, including Sunday’s grand final. The winning team will take home $10,000.

Prize pool for $25,000 DreamHack Showdown Summer 2020: Europe event:

3. $4,000

4. $3,000 — Arcane Wave

5-6. $1,000 — Giants Gaming Female, SKADIES

—Field Level Media