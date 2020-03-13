'SicK' replaces 'ben1337' on Chaos roster

Chaos’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team has split with Ben “ben1337” Smith, announcing his departure on the opening day of Flashpoint.

He has been replaced on the roster by Hunter “SicK” Mims. SicK, 21, spent six months with Complexity Gaming last year.

“After spending some time with the team I knew we needed someone with more firepower than Ben,” coach Matthew “mCe” Elmore said in a statement released by Chais. “Ben is a good player, but we already have people in the roles he is used to playing so we needed to swap him. I’ve worked with Hunter before and he was available. He fits pretty well into the slots we need him to fill. I’m excited to see what we can do with his addition to the team.”

Flashpoint starts Friday and runs through April 19. it will be held in the company’s studio in Los Angeles.

The current Chaos roster is:

Owen “smooya” Butterfield

Cameron “cam” Kern

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Joshua “steel” Nissan

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

—Field Level Media