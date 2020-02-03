Chiefs release players, sign Genuine roster

Chiefs Esports Club announced Monday that they have signed members of the ex-Genuine Gaming roster after replacing their entire lineup, which included Tyler “tucks” Reilly.

Five new players are joining the Chiefs after the departures of Chris “ofnu” Hanley and Peter “BL1TZ” Athanasatos to AVANT, and tucks, Matthew “Texta” O’Rourke and Ryan “zewsy” Palmer becoming free agents.

Averaging only 21.4 years of age, the ex-Genuine roster headed by Hugh “stat” Anderson is joining the Chiefs.

Team captain Tom “apocdud” Henry, another new member from Genuine, shared his excitement in the announcement, stating, “We’re all super keen to represent such a respected and storied organisation, and hopefully with their support we’ll be able to continue climbing the ranks of OCE and start consistently competing in overseas events. I hope all our team’s fans keep following us on our journey with Chiefs!”

Also joining the Chiefs are Chris “Jinxx” Moseley, Jordan “SkulL” Newland and Daryl “Mayker” May.

Chiefs CEO Nick Bobir offered his best wishes to his former lineup, saying, “We would like to thank the previous members of the Chiefs Counter Strike roster who at the end of last season decided to go their separate ways, pursue new teams or hang up the keyboard. While one chapter closes — we are excited to start a new era with a team that has certainly worked hard throughout 2019, turned heads and made plenty of noise.”

—Field Level Media