Singularity parts ways with 'dazzLe,' 'Zellsis'

Team Singularity has parted ways with Will “dazzLe” Loafman and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, the Danish CS:GO organization announced Friday on social media.

“We have not been able to grind the results we would have liked to accomplish, and after the holiday break the dynamics of the team were not at the level wished from everyone involved, so we mutually decided to make changes within the team aimed towards the desired results for 2020,” wrote Singularity CEO Atle S. Stehouwer in a statement.

“Things just weren’t clicking, and it was obvious things needed to be changed,” Zellsis said in the statement. “Just want to thank the guys for allowing me to play with them, and Singularity for being so easy to work with!”

There was no mention of the squad’s remaining players — Sebastian “seb” Bucki, Skyler “Relyks” Weaver, Michael “dapr” Gulino and coach Ian “Immi” Harding - but also Friday, Singularity received an invitation to play in this Sunday’s North American closed qualifier for the DreamHack Open Anaheim 2020. While seb is not listed on the Singularity for Sunday, they do have Kaleb “moose” Jayne, Hunter “SicK” Mims and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan signed up to play.

—Field Level Media