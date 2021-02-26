Heroic add sjuush, refrezh to roster

Heroic added former MAD Lions Rasmus “sjuush” Beck and Ismail “refrezh” Ali to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Danish organization announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, Heroic benched Johannes “b0RUP” Borup and Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen.

“We have had a successful run with the last roster but we feel that we can come even further with these changes to the team”, captain Casper “cadiaN” Moller said. “... I’m very excited to see this happen, and I’m confident both new players will work great in Heroic.”

sjuush will take on the support role with Heroic when the current roster debuts in ESL Pro League Season 13 on March 8.

“Joining the Heroic family makes me feel at home, and I can’t wait to start working hard with the boys and prove that this team will be one to remember!” sjuush said. “This is an amazing opportunity for me, and I know that we’ll do our best to get some big wins!”

Heroic’s roster consists of cadiaN, sjuush, refrezh, Martin “stavn” Lund and Rene “TeSeS” Madsen while fellow Denmark natives b0RUP and niko have been benched.

