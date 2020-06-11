SKADE add Duplicate, Oxygen, bench Rock1nG, rafftu

SKADE added Viktor “Duplicate” Mitev and Blagoi “Oxygen” Dimitrov to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Norwegian organization announced Thursday.

The additions come on the heels of SKADE benching Ivan “Rock1nG” Stratiev and Kostadin “rafftu” Turbinov.

Duplicate joins SKADE after a fee was agreed upon with FATE, while Oxygen was picked up on a fee transfer.

“I feel pretty bad that our start lineup didn’t work out in the end, as Rock1nG and Rafftu are great guys, but something needed to change,” team captain Teodor “SPELLAN” Nikolov said in a statement.

“I’m extra motivated to work with the new lineup. I believe we can achieve great things with Oxygen and Duplicate as they are both interesting fresh talents!”

SKADE’s current all-Bulgarian roster consists of SPELLAN, Duplicate, Oxygen, Denislav “dennyslaw” Dimitrov, Alex “Rainwaker” Petrov, Nikolay “pNshr” Paunin (coach), Rock1nG (benched) and rafftu (benched).

—Field Level Media