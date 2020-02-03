G2's SmithZz retires from professional CS:GO

G2 Esports’ Edouard “SmithZz” Dubourdeaux announced his retirement from professional CS:GO on Monday.

SmithZz transitioned to coaching with G2 in 2017, but wrote in a Twitlonger post on Monday that he is no longer interested in competing professionally after 15 years in the scene.

“More than 15 years of grinding the game out, managing to make it my job, creating memories I will never forget, including winning a Major,” SmitZz wrote. “This game built me as a human being. It introduced me to people that are now so important in my life, it made me travel around the world, discover so many places. And for all of that I will be thankful for the rest of my life.

“I want to thank my last home, G2 Esports, and I wish them nothing but the best, the staff, the players, everyone deserves it. I could not have dreamt of a better organization to end my career at. They gave me the opportunity to transition towards a streamer career over the course of last year, and I thank them for that as well.”

SmithZz’s career began with playing Counter-Strike: Source for 1pL in 2006 and several other organizations including VeryGames. The 31-year-old retires with more than 14 titles as a player, per HLTV.org statistics. That includes a Major at DreamHack Winter 2014 while with LDLC.

He moved to G2 in 2017 and helped lead the team to three more trophies. SmithZz resumed playing the following year before being placed in an inactive position and transitioning to streaming.

SmithZz indicated Monday that his focus moving forward will continue with streaming.

“It is like a fresh start, grinding as a streamer with many objectives in mind, including one that is particularly important to me, making professional CS more accessible to the community,” he wrote. “Reinforcing the link between those two worlds, something that is not easy to do when you are active pro player. This new challenge reminds me of my younger years in CS, and I’m eager to take it up.

“Get ready for a bunch of new stuff, follow my channel and let yourself be carried along.”

—Field Level Media